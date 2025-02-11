Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $42.29

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 65.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. Ichor has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

