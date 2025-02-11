Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average is $200.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.