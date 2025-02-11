Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 165,134 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

