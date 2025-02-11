Choreo LLC Acquires 111 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth $1,667,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth $21,989,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 77.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after purchasing an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in monday.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.77.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $326.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.04. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.