Choreo LLC Acquires 5,513 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

