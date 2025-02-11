Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 48.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

