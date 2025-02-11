Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

CTRA opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

