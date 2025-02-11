Choreo LLC Buys 536 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Garmin alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $223.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.