Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 148.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after acquiring an additional 631,294 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

