Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSGFree Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.