Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 726,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 465,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.