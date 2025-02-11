Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,514.32. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,586 shares of company stock valued at $111,444,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.10.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

