Choreo LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 942,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 838,917 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

