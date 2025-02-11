Choreo LLC Has $669,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 170.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

