Choreo LLC Has $677,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

