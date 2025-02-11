Choreo LLC Has $701,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 588.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,893 shares of company stock worth $2,409,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.