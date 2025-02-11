Choreo LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

