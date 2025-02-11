Choreo LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

