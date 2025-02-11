Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 123.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

ETR stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

