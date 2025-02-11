Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,536,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,276,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,840,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after buying an additional 161,415 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.