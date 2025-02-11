Choreo LLC Lowers Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter worth $107,795,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 134.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,489,000 after buying an additional 731,273 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 63.8% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,091,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $29,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.31. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $9,422,160.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,191,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,761,964.85. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,146,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

