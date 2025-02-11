Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after buying an additional 320,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after buying an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Shares of PODD opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

