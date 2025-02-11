Choreo LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.