Choreo LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

