Choreo LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $511.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,538 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.02, for a total value of $1,302,044.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,467,942. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total transaction of $2,555,222.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

