Choreo LLC Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 119,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.