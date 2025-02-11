Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 425,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

