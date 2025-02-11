Choreo LLC Sells 11,647 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 126,025.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

