Choreo LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,988,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,508,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,500 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,595,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 106,310 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

