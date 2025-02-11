Choreo LLC Sells 203 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

