Choreo LLC Sells 430 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

DY stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.17 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

