Choreo LLC Sells 434 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1,719.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

