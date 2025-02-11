Choreo LLC Sells 46,957 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelon by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Exelon by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exelon by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.