Choreo LLC Sells 843 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $530,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

