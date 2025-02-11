Choreo LLC Trims Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 167.96%.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

