Choreo LLC Trims Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,845,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Radian Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 806,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 59,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Radian Group stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.