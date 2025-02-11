Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $802.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,972.16, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $811.79.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $732.88.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

