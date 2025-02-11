Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.28.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4 %

NET stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,665,319.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,115,283.62. This represents a 21.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,738 shares of company stock worth $69,632,506. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 91.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 285.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

