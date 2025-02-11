Conway Capital Management Inc. Has $29.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conway Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 12.9% of Conway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

