Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

