Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 122,487 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRA stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

