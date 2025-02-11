Country Club Bank Sells 64 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Country Club Bank decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of META opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $629.73 and a 200 day moving average of $576.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $725.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $652,767.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $709,329.64. This trade represents a 47.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,735 shares of company stock worth $475,285,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

