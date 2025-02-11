CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CRH by 106.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

NYSE:CRH opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

