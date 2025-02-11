Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,327 shares of company stock worth $1,582,821. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

NYSE:CMI opened at $373.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

