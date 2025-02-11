Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Denny’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 95.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.