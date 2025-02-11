Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,867 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

DLTR stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

