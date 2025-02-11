DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 41.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

