Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

