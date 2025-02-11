E&G Advisors LP Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 592,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

