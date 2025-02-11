eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $182.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

